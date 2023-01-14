L’sending British tanks Challenger 2 to Ukraine will not help the military forces of Kiev but will cause an escalation of combat operations and more victims “even among civilians”, reads a statement from the Russian embassy in London.

Read also

The conviction of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr, is of the opposite sign Zelensky who thanked the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, for deciding to supply his forces with Challenger 2 battle tanks. “The ever-strong support from the UK is now impenetrable and ready for challenges. In an interview with the first minister, Rishi Sunak, I thanked for the decisions that they will not only strengthen us on the battlefield, but also send the right signal to other partners“, Zelensky said on Twitter.