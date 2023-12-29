The remarkable first third of the campaign that Real Madrid has had has done nothing more than certify the union between the Chamartín club and Carlo Ancelotti, who definitively put to rest this Friday the rumors that placed him in the Brazil national team last summer to lead the reins of the Canarinha in the Copa América, after the white entity made its renewal official until June 30, 2026.

The man from Reggiolo always said he felt flattered by the proposal of the Five-time Champion, but he has always shown the great love affair he feels with the Madrid team, with whom he has won ten titles in his two stages at the head of the club. The merengue team left everything agreed before going to the Christmas league break and has made it official through a statement

Real Madrid, with the policy of signing young talent that it has followed for years, gives a lot of importance to the long term and did not want to have a coach on the bench who had decided on his departure. Ancelotti's good sporting results and fortitude in leading a team with so much talent have been the key factors that have convinced the Madrid board to sign the renewal.

His numbers make him worthy of continuing and Florentino Pérez knows it well, who at first seemed in favor of holding on until the end of the course and seeing the latest notes to possibly take a step back and bet on Xabi Alonso, a young, elegant, perfectly knowledgeable coach from the white house and amply prepared because he has drunk from sources as diverse and opposite as that of Pep Guardiola or José Mourinho, among many other high-class coaches.

“We are very good. The relationship is very good. I notice a lot of affection around me and this gives me more motivation,” said the coach at the beginning of December, days after stating that he would wait for Madrid “until the last day” when asked by the media about his future.

Beyond the sporting results, Madrid have highly valued Ancelotti's management of the squad. Benzema left and changed the system to enhance Bellingham's virtues. At the same time, he has not taken refuge in complaints or excuses with the plague of injuries that the team has had, but rather he has focused on making the most of the wardrobe he has. Another great example is the patience he had with Rodrygo in his worst moment, until he allowed the Brazilian to recover the best version of himself by always scoring in the five previous matches.

At this point, Real Madrid is the team with the fewest goals scored in the League and adding the regularity tournament and the Champions League, they have only conceded 18 goals in 24 games, leaving a clean sheet in eleven of them, which represents 45%. . On the offensive side, the team has scored no less than 55 goals and has not lost since losing at the Metropolitano (3-1), its only defeat of the season. With this continuity, the white team will focus on the objectives of the second part of the season, where the year begins with a very tight schedule that has already been criticized on several occasions by Ancelotti. Spanish Super Cup, LaLiga, Copa del Rey and the Champions League are already waiting on the horizon.