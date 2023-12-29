This Friday, Russia fired more than 150 missiles and drones against several cities in Ukraine, including the capital kyiv. and caused at least 12 deaths, in one of the most important air attacks in “a long time.”

“The enemy used 158 means of air attack against Ukraine last night, both missiles of different types and drones,” indicated the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram, where it stated that it had intercepted 114 of these missiles and drones.

The Ukrainian government indicated that there were at least 12 dead and dozens injured. “There are deaths from Russian missiles launched against civilian facilities and civil buildings,” denounced Andrii Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential administration.

“Russia used all types of weapons in its arsenal,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the social network .

The Russian armed forces first launched an attack with drones and then missiles, Ignat said. The attack took place three days after Moscow acknowledged that the ship “Novocherkassk” was damaged on Tuesday due to a Ukrainian bombardment in Feodosia, on the annexed Crimean peninsula.

This week was also marked by the announcement by the Ukrainian army of a withdrawal to the suburbs of Marinka, a town in the east of the country that the Russian army claims to have conquered.

The United States announced Wednesday the disbursement of $250 million in military aid to Ukraine, the latest support package available to the government without congressional approval.

“We do everything we can to reinforce our air shield, but the world must see that we need more help and means to stop this terror,” Yermak added on Telegram.

Friday's bombings illustrate “the horrible reality” experienced by Ukrainians, said in X the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, who denounced “a wave of hate-filled attacks.”

