Carlo Ancelotti is the fashion coach. His wisdom has shot Madrid to the top. His arrival in summer has brought freshness and confidence to a squad that has been unstoppable during these first months of the season. On the occasion of Christmas, he talks exclusively with AS and explains some details of the recipe he has used to place the team first in the League, eight points behind its first chaser, Sevilla, as well as 17 against Atlético and 18 against Barcelona. Also in the eighth of the Champions League as the first of his group. You will be able to read it in full tomorrow, December 24, in our paper version and on our website AS.com.

“What have I contributed? Perhaps my experience of so many years in football, and also knowing how to give the players confidence. Madrid have a talent and quality squad and the coach must give them confidence. It is also the job of the coaching staff to find the right balance between young people and veterans, and that has also been achieved. But Madrid already had a block, a team, “he says about his contribution to the white team.

Carletto he also gets wet with proper names, such as Benzema, whom he labels as “the best striker in the world”. At the same height he puts Kroos, Modric and Casemiro in his midfield, ensuring that they are “the best average in the world”. He also talks about Vinicius, one of the revelations of world football in 2021. “I never saw an overflow capacity like the one he has …“, he affirms in the conversation with this newspaper. Finally, he spoke about the two fashionable names in the European market, Mbappé and Haaland.”Of course they would want to play in the new stadium“, sentence regarding both.