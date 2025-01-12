Only Mbappé, especially inspired in the first moments, and Rodrygo, sacrificed in defense and successful in attack, avoided the general suspense of the white eleven.

Victimized

Courtois (3)

He couldn’t do almost anything in the majority of Barça’s goals, all of them excellent, but a goalkeeper who concedes five goals in a grand final deserves nothing more than a profound failure.

Overflowed

Lucas Vazquez (2)

Madrid missed Carvajal more than ever. Lucas Vñzquez is not up to the task. He is a burden for the center backs and for Rodrygo, who had to cover his back again and again.

Frustrated

Rüdiger (4)

He was possibly the most combative among the white men, a quality that usually distinguishes him. However, Raphinha beat him to the punch on a number of occasions.

Unhinged

Tchouaméni (3)

Out of his natural pivot position, he was so unhinged by Lewandowski and Raphinha that he was substituted 25 minutes from time. If he continued playing, he would have seen red.

Minor

Mendy (3)

He was never able to follow in the footsteps of Lamine Yamal, author of a delicious first Barça goal. Resigned, he watched as Vinícius abandoned him in the lane, condemning him to chaos.

Overcome

Camavinga (3)

He never had control of the center of the field and it was a miracle, or a gift, that he finished the first half: he deserved the red after the penalty on Gavi and a grab on Lamine Yamal.

Decentered

Valverde (4)

He fought almost as much as Rüdiger, but he was obfuscated by the Blaugrana’s ball possession: neither he nor Camavinga knew how to assume command of the final and we didn’t see him gallop either.

Invisible

Bellingham (4)

The whole course is the same: they condemn the defensive passivity of Vinícius and Mbappé. He runs to everything and gets nowhere. At times, he tried in vain to get his teammates to press like him.

Solidary

Rodrygo (6)

Seeing that Barça monopolized the ball, he had to retreat to the right lane and assist Lucas Vázquez, always very needed in defensive tasks. He hit the free kick goal to make it 2-5.

Unsupportive

Vinicius (3)

As boisterous as he was helpless, he contributed very little in attack and did not commit to defensive tasks. His ineffectiveness gave Barça wide spaces and defunded the white midfield.

Isolated

Mbappé (7)

He was the best white man. He scored a magnificent goal and caused the foul that Rodrygo scored. However, he was lacking in defense and his game diminished after a blow to his ankle.

Anecdotal

Ceballos (5)

He didn’t contribute anything in the second half.

Unarmed

Asencio (5)

He fought before mills.

In a hurry

Modric (5)

A miracle was required.

Fighter

Fran García (5)

He put heart into it.

Presenceable

Brahim Diaz (5)

He was not seen.