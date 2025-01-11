Take care of your mental health when exams become a source of stress

There are many young people who during these days will have to face various tests to evaluate their knowledge. It is also almost time for thousands of graduates in degrees such as Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy or Psychology – among other health disciplines – to face, on January 25, the Specialized Health Training exam (FSE) – MIR, EIR, FIR or PIR respectively—an essential test to access a residency position in a public hospital and specialize in a specific branch of your profession.

Although exams provide an opportunity to demonstrate knowledge and skills, the pressure and anxiety that accompany these tests can be overwhelming.

Exams and stress: a bad combination

There are several investigations, such as this published in Naturewho conclude that test anxiety is common among students. Stress is a form of expression of our body, in emergency mode, which protects us from danger. When faced with a specific situation, such as an exam, fears may appear such as the fear of going blank, the doubt of disappointing others or thinking that others will always do better than oneself.

Restlessness, concentration problems, drowsiness, headache, chronic fatigue or increased or reduced food consumption are some of the physical reactions that most often appear with academic stress.

According to Professor José Abad Valle, head of studies at the School of Nursing of the Jiménez Díaz UAM Foundation – Pintor Rosales Campus, whose doctoral thesis delves into the physiological mechanisms of stress, “the response to stress is not always negative; Sometimes a moderate level of stress can be a driver for action and self-improvement. However, when this situation is prolonged or intensified, it can negatively affect academic performance and general well-being.” This is because prolonged stress can interfere with working memory and make it difficult to process information.

How to deal with exam stress

Studying in a hurry the night before? A calendar full of reminders to review? The study method has a great impact on stress levels. The path to overcoming it involves a multifaceted approach that encompasses mental, physical and emotional well-being. Many times the hours spent in front of notes are not so important, but rather how this time is used.

Academic stress is a multifaceted phenomenon that affects students of all ages, especially in university settings. According to Professor José Abad, an expert in the psychophysiology of stress for his doctoral research, “the factors that trigger stress in students are not limited only to exams, but also include personal and external expectations, time demands and adaptation to a competitive environment.

Prolonged stress can manifest itself in symptoms such as chronic fatigue, memory problems, mood swings, and difficulty making decisions. “Understanding the root causes and addressing stress from a holistic perspective is crucial to improving academic well-being,” says Abad.

Proposals to promote academic resilience

Professor Abad proposes an approach based on resilience, which includes adaptive strategies to manage stress. One of them is to cultivate emotional self-awareness. Identifying how and when stress arises allows students to anticipate and apply tools to mitigate it.

It also emphasizes the importance of social connection. “Creating support networks between classmates and teachers is essential to share experiences and seek joint solutions. Collaboration reduces the isolation that often accompanies academic stress,” he explains.

On the other hand, it recommends incorporating emotional regulation exercises, such as deep breathing and guided visualizations. These practices not only help reduce anxiety but also improve concentration and retention during exams.

The role of structured environments

Designing a structured academic environment can make a big difference. Abad suggests that universities implement workshops focused on time management and academic organization from the first year. “Teaching planning skills not only improves performance, but also strengthens the student’s confidence in their ability to meet academic demands,” he says.

It also highlights the positive impact of extracurricular activities on stress reduction. Participating in sports, art, or volunteering allows students to disconnect from the academic environment and develop skills that improve their overall well-being.

Food and its relationship with stress

A less considered but equally relevant aspect is diet. Abad explains that a balanced diet has a direct impact on the emotional and cognitive state. “Regular consumption of foods rich in tryptophan, such as bananas and walnuts, helps regulate serotonin levels, promoting a positive mood.” Likewise, it suggests avoiding excess caffeine, as it can intensify anxiety symptoms.

A sustainable approach to overcoming academic stress

Finally, Professor Abad insists on the importance of a sustainable approach. This involves balancing academic demands with personal care, establishing clear boundaries between study time and leisure. Effective stress management not only improves academic performance, but also contributes to a more enriching and healthy college experience.