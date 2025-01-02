The Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has avoided delving into his analysis of Barça’s situation after LaLiga has deleted Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, considering that they do not meet the requirements for them to remain registered. The Italian stated that he “did not know the details of the issue”, but in his opinion “all clubs, institutions and rules must be respected” in this case.

His statements occurred at the press conference prior to this Friday’s match at Mestalla against Valencia, a match corresponding to matchday 13 that will take place on January 3 after it was postponed as a result of DANA. If Madrid beats the Che team – which has its new coach, Carlos Corberán -, it would be the provisional leader and would distance itself five points from Barça.

Asked about this duel, the white coach pointed out that he expects a “demanding match” against a team that has always “cost them”: “We want to start the year well and this match is a challenge. The team is doing well and the rest has been good because everyone has returned motivated and in good shape.” Regarding the arrival of Corberán, Ancelotti maintained that “when the coach changes there is extra motivation on the part of the players.”

From this perspective, the Italian pointed out that, together with his staff, they have studied how the new coach of the Valencian club “worked the strategy at West Brom”: “Then we have to see how he can adapt it to the characteristics of the players.”

Regarding the situation of Real Madrid in the league championship and its rivals, Carletto places Atlético and Barça on the same level: “They have the same possibilities of competing in LaLiga with us.” Regarding the poor results that the team led by Hansi Flick is experiencing, the Madrid coach stated that “no one expected it” and predicted that, to be champion, less than 90 points will be needed. In any case, Ancelotti does not lose sight of the culés: “As it happened to us in November, it happened to them in December. You have a slump and then you get competitive like before.”

At the press conference the question of the winter market also came up, although the Italian did not want to talk about it: “We’ll see what will happen, taking into account that I am delighted with the squad I have. “This is not the time to talk about this topic here.” “Talking about the market is not easy for me at the moment, the only thing I can say is that we have a lot of games in January and we are focused on this,” he added.