AOn New Year’s Day it happened that the 31-year-old results announcer Huw Ware shouted the meaningful darts word “Onehundretandeighty” 31 times through London’s Alexandra Palace. Never before had the duelists hit the triple 20 field as often as Callan Rydz and Michael van Gerwen did during a quarter-final game at a World Cup. And that fit perfectly with the new qualities of this scene in which the world is flat.