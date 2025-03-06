03/06/2025 at 6:13 p.m.





















If something has characterized Rafael Bonilla As a cultural manager is his ability to reinvent himself. He did it when he arrived from Granada to Madrid and gets it now, when he closes his doors domestic space, that area for the artistic experimentation he shared with his … Partner, the artist Juan Arribas Cabello, And how good impulse gave collaborative art in Madrid in the Canillejas neighborhood. He now moves to the other tip, to Carabanchel (C/ Morenés Arteaga, 15), where things do not stop happening, to convert an old mechanical workshop into the exhibition hall. Hence his name: Garage Bonilla, Galicism through.

It is not the first place of these characteristics that ends up in artistic field: in Garage Regium (also with g) We saw his first pinitos as a gallery owner with his own firm to Damián Casado, and years later it ended in a similar place Pepe Cobo with its oil change.

But unlike these spaces, Garage Bonilla will not be limited exclusively for the sale of art, which also, but also wants to be a meeting point, Place for presentations, for discipline miscegenation. And, thanks to the adjacent place that has also been acquired, artistic residences center, which will facilitate the relationship with other firms, near or international, with which it wants to weave a network of relations.

The elderly space for car stitch 'Next Nature', with 70 artists in dialogue about 'What is to come'.











