Carlo Ancelotti was very disappointed with his team’s performance, from which he only saved Mbappé: “I don’t take anything from today. Only with Mbappé, who played a very good game and was the best. We have to forget about the rest and look forward,” he said in the press room.

For the whites’ coach, the key was how poorly his team defended: “We defended badly and this has hurt us a lot because they have found the goals easily by not defending well in high pressure or in the low block. “We have not been compact.”

And he continued: ”The game was bad from minute one to the last. I’m hurt by the whole game. It’s been a bad night. We are sad about this disappointment, but this is football. Sometimes you are capable of winning and sometimes you have to learn from defeat. We have to look ahead and there is nothing more,” added the Italian coach.

The match

Ancelotti explained what he had told his players at half-time: “First try to play football because in the first half we didn’t play football. We have hit long balls but that was not the idea: the idea was to play and we have not played. I have told them that they can lose the games but not in the way we played in the first half.”

Asked if before the expulsion he feared a bigger score, he denied it: “I thought that with the expulsion we could try to come back. I didn’t think about anything else. Absolutely not, but it turned out that we couldn’t create goal situations.”

The coach said he did not believe he had made a mistake in his approach: ”The game was about defending well and we defended poorly. Barcelona deserved to win because they were better than us. “Now we just have to go home, think and start preparing for Thursday’s game.”