The Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristerssonwarned this Sunday that his country “is not at war, but it is not at peace either” in reference to the recent announcement of the sending of military personnel to the Baltic Sea to increase surveillance due to the risk of sabotage of submarine cables related to the conflict in Ukraine.

“We are not at war, but we are not at peace either. We are no longer alone. Together with our neighbors and allies we are going to make the Baltic Sea a safe place, a sea of ​​peace and freedom,” said Kristersson from Sälen, where the three-day Försvars, People and Defense conference opened this Sunday.

“For true peace, freedom and no serious conflicts are necessary. Not like the hybrid attacks against us and our neighbors, not with missiles or soldiers, but with computers, money, disinformation and threats“, he added.

Sweden has announced the dispatch of three warships and a surveillance plane who will join a NATO initiative to monitor these cables in the face of the Russian merchant “ghost fleet” and the recent attacks.

Kristersson has highlighted Finland’s decision to retain and address the ship Eagle S, which would have damaged the cable linking Finland and Estonia.

“It was an important decision. We would have done the same thing in the same situation. Now NATO is ready to help. “The underwater rescue ship HMS Belos was at the scene and recovered a heavy anchor,” he said. “A ship cannot accidentally drag an anchor inadvertently for more than 100 kilometers without realizing it may cause damage,” he added.

Kristersson plans to meet with the heads of state and government of the Baltic countries in Helsinki. “None of us are making frivolous accusations, But we are all very serious.”he has warned.

The president stressed that “we do not accuse anyone of sabotage without compelling reasons,” “but we are not naive either,” he stressed. The Swedish National Security Council “continues working” in the face of the extraordinary events that occurred “again and again in the Baltic.”