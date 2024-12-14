Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, positively assessed his team’s draw in Vallecas (3-3) despite missing the opportunity to provisionally take the lead. In the Italian’s opinion, these two points that were lost against Rayo have a different flavor than those lost against Mallorca and Las Palmas: “We played a good game and we tried to win until the last minute. This tie is different because it is that of a supportive team that has competed.”

Despite only scoring one point on this away trip, the Italian was optimistic about the future: “We have not been able to win due to some mistakes, but we are on the right track and I am satisfied.” In any case, Ancelotti admitted that they lacked “forcefulness in the area” but once again praised the minutes in which they went from 2-0 to 2-3: “We played very well and created a lot of opportunities.”

For this reason, ‘Carletto’ predicted a “very good future” for Real Madrid: “The team could not do more forward. I am delighted with Rodrygo’s game, he has returned to his best level. The Madrid coach insisted a lot on differentiating this draw with the setbacks against Mallorca and Las Palmas: ”In those games I thought it was very difficult to find a balance and look for attitude and commitment. But we have achieved it, the team has the same attitude, commitment and quality as last year.”

The team has the same attitude, commitment and quality as last year. Despite the difficulties, we are in the fight for everything.”

Carlo AncelottiReal Madrid coach





Ancelotti that the rhythm of the meringues will improve with the return of the injured: “Despite the many difficulties, we are in the fight for everything. Today we started without many headlines, neither Mbappé, nor Vini, nor Mendy, nor Carvajal, nor Alaba, nor Militao nor Camavinga were there. And we have competed very well.”

On the other hand, the Italian stressed that the possible penalty on Vinícius was “very clear” from his perspective. At the end of the match, ‘Carletto’ was seen approaching the referee to reproach him for something. At a press conference, he limited himself to pointing out that he didn’t say “anything special,” but he joked and advised the Rayo goalkeeper to “take a little more potassium for the cramps” given the time lost.