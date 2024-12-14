Spanish cinema was attentive this Saturday to the Forqué awards to see which film began the awards race in the lead, until Jose Luis Garci appeared on stage, the first of all (first Oscar, first Emmy) and only what mattered was what said the person honored with the Egeda medal of honor. Thus, while the producers of ‘The 47‘ collected the award for best film, the emotion and Garci’s words in his speech continued to fly over the Ifema stage.

“The thing is that today I woke up in the indicative, which hasn’t happened to me in decades,” began the filmmaker honored at the 30th edition of the Forqué awardswho announced that he was going to make three requests from the stage. «The first is that it seems unprecedented to me that they have not given the National Film Award or the gold medal for Fine Arts to Enrique Cerezo, because in addition to being one of the best producers, he has rescued 10 or 12 percent of the Spanish cinema. He has brought out wonderful sequences from the 1920s that seemed impossible for them to reappear, he has made us see ‘Surcos’ or ‘Los Trampos’ better than their authors saw them. He is one of the most important guys in the history of Spanish cinema; second complaint: no film academy in the world or any gala has ever awarded the cameraman. All of us movie buffs talk about the brilliant first shot of ‘Thirst for Evil’, by Orson Welles, when his operator took it. People in Spain like Enrique Navarrete, Salvador Gil, Miguel Agudo… have left us without having any awards. Salvador Gil framed ‘Marcelino bread and wine’, Navarrete all the work of Edgar Neville, Agudo made ‘Plácido’. I hope that the next Forqué awards take the Cameraman into account. And the last thing is not a complaint, it is a plea to the exhibitors: it is extremely cold in cinemas, more so than on airplanes. There are people who go to the movies as if they were going to Everest,” he said, sarcastic, serious and brilliant as only Garci can be, who concluded more sentimentally: “And now, from the depths of my heart, I thank you for this prize, which shares the name of a friend with whom I shared many adventures. Kisses and hugs to friends, at least two dozen of them, who have helped me, support me and teach me every day. And to those who are no longer here, starting with my parents and so many friends who will be upstairs at Cinema Paradiso. As ‘Bugs Bunny’ said: ‘That’s all folks.'”

Beyond Garci, the Forqués pointed out the favorites for the awards season that will conclude with the Goya on February 8. And there ‘El 47’ comes out as the highlight of the night, ahead of ‘Second Prize’, ‘The Infiltrate’ and ‘The Blue Star’.

In the acting film categories, the winners at the Forqué were Carolina Yuste for ‘The Infiltrator’ and Eduard Fernández for ‘Marco’. The first highlighted the theme of the film, the police fight against ETA – “as a society we cannot allow ourselves to use the pain of the victims as throwing weapons” – and the second of all those who, unlike Marco, try to live without being fakes. Later, when he collected the award for best film for ‘El 47’, he also wanted to remember all the people who live “with dignity.”









For its part, ‘Querer’ was the series of the night. It won the award for best series and its protagonists, Pedro Casablanc and Nagore Aranburu, emerged as the best actors on the small screen.

This is how the gala of the 30th edition of the Forqué awards concluded. A party in which none of the winners remembered the Dana victims. Only the organization did it, which brought a choir on stage to accompany the singer Sole Giménez to sing the anthem of the Valencian Community. Quoting Manuel Alcántara, Garci’s friend: «These were very bad times, but seen from a distance perhaps they were the most ours.».