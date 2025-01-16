Bluesky will soon have a complementary service focused on image and video publishing. The application will be called Flashes and its characteristics position it as a potential competitor for Instagram.

He software has been created by independent developer Sebastian Vogelsang. It runs on Authenticated Transfer Protocol, the open source technology that also powers Bluesky. This ensures interoperability between both services, which in turn allows synchronization of the postsreactions, comments and direct messages.

Flashes acts as a multimedia content curator for Bluesky. Filter the feed of the social network to identify posts containing photos and videos, group them and display them on a timeline. The proposal also allows you to distribute galleries with up to four images and clips with a maximum duration of one minute.

The tool is still in the development phase and has some limitations. Vogelsang has overtaken TechCrunch who works on a more advanced version of the appwhich will include metadata so that users can enable or disable Flashes from the Bluesky interface. It also plans to launch a membership premium with exclusive features.

Bluesky could appeal to disgruntled Instagram users

Flashes will be available for iOS devices in the coming weeks. Vogelsang believes the launch, although limited, could attract new users to Bluesky who are looking to move away from Instagram or TikTok. “This could give them an entry point to the network and the entire protocol,” says the developer.

The announcement of this new app It occurs at a time when many people are looking for alternatives to Meta social networks. Zuckerberg’s company has made a series of adjustments that have been read by the market as a strategy to align itself with the incoming administration of Donald Trump.

The organization has named Joel Kaplan, a well-known Republican, as president of global affairs, replacing Nick Clegg. Additionally, it added Dana White, CEO of the UFC and a prominent Trump ally, to its board of directors. Last week it eliminated its fact-checking program, reinstated the recommendation of political content and ended its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Bluesky has gained popularity as a refuge for those seeking a social environment away from political influences. The service benefited from a rout of X (formerly Twitter) users motivated by Elon Musk’s pro-Trump activism and the election results in the United States. A similar phenomenon occurred in Brazil after a temporary ban on the South African businessman’s platform.