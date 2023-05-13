Throughout a season there are games that are more important than others, great occasions and afternoons or nights in the office and overalls. However, few commitments are as cumbersome as the one Real Madrid faces against Getafe at the Santiago Bernabéu. The white team itself has been condemned to wander through the League with a disappointing final stretch, in which it has completely disengaged from a regularity championship decided in favor of Barça many weeks ago.

This anodyne situation and the location of the match in the middle of an exciting Champions League semifinal against Manchester City contrast with the reality of the Azulón team, which the arrival of José Bordalás on the bench has reactivated in search of permanence, the most harrowing of goals.

There are many teams like Getafe who are fighting to avoid relegation to the Second Division and therefore look askance at what might happen at the Bernabéu, a scenario under normal conditions that is almost impregnable for a team from the bottom of the table but in which Carlo Ancelotti’s rotations with an eye on the Etihad can make things easier for the rival.

Faced with widespread suspicions by the heavyweight reserve, the Italian coach came out of any suspicion, trying to stop in advance a runrún that calls into question his professionalism and that of his squad, in any case of sufficient breadth and resources to face any league match under suitable conditions. «I would not understand that other teams were angry with the eleven, because there are many teams that choose the games and we do not choose. The team will be very competitive because I have a very competitive squad, “said Carletto in his press conference before the game against Getafe, who despite his initial intention to focus on the next game was focused on Manchester City.

Courtois, immovable



The Reggiolo coach has already become accustomed to revealing some detail of his next eleven and although he otherwise left his lineup up in the air, he did ensure Thibaut Courtois’ ownership under the sticks, with minutes also for another sacred cow like Vinicius, whom His bellows do not run out and at a time when he is practically unstoppable due to his verticality, he could face the game as the best way to shoot.

Despite everything, the rotations are foreseeable, not massive but the majority, because as the white coach himself detailed, there are several footballers who are still bearing the consequences of the tremendous effort last Tuesday against City at the Bernabéu. “We’re pretty good, with some players who were hit in Tuesday’s game and still haven’t recovered, like Benzema or Rodrygo. Mendy is back, Ceballos is back, and both will be able to play tomorrow,” Ancelotti explained, with no greater objective in the League than fighting for runner-up with Atlético, since the league alirón is already in the hands of Barça, who with a victory tomorrow against Espanyol will be champion without depending on anyone.

For their part, Getafe faces the challenge of testing the Bordalás effect in Chamartín without striker Enes Ünal and defender Damián Suárez, both due to suspension. The coach returned to the Azulón bench with a defeat in a direct duel against Espanyol, but the victory of the last day against Celta allows a glimpse of salvation up close, since he has 34 points, the same as Valencia, outside the red zone for his best balance of goals in direct confrontation.

-Probable alignments:



Real Madrid: Courtois, Lucas Vázquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouaméni, Valverde, Ceballos, Asensio, Mariano and Vinicius.

Getafe: David Soria, Iglesias, Djené, Alderete, Gastón Álvarez, Portu, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Aleñá, Jaime Mata and Mayoral.

Referee: Martínez Munuera (Valencian).

Time: 9:00 p.m. Santiago Bernabeu.

Television: Dazn.