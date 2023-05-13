First lady charged president for women to participate in the official MP signature image

The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, complained this Friday (May 12, 2023) about the exclusion of women authorities from the official photo taken during the signing ceremony of the provisional measure establishing the National Pact for the Resumption of Basic Education Works , held in the city of Crato (CE).

When starting his speech at the event, Lula said he was called to attention by the woman and asked her to speak in his place.

“In fact, hubby, my boy, I said, President Lula, that when it was time to sign the decree, the men always stood up and we have Fernanda, Izolda, the State Secretary of Education, Onélia, and they weren’t photo calls”he said.

Janja made reference to Fernanda Pacobahyba, president of the FNDE (National Education Development Fund); Izolda Cela, executive secretary of MEC (Ministry of Education); Eliana Nunes Estrela, Secretary of Education of Ceará; and Onélia Santana, Secretary of Social Protection of Ceará.

At that moment, Janja called the women to the front of the stage for a photo. “So, I wanted to call these women forward because they are also part of this. If today the Ministry of Education is back in full force, it is because today there are women who also do this”said Janja.

Gathering the women at the center of the stage, Lula took some of the photos. He removed the camera from around the neck of the official photographer and Audiovisual Secretary, Ricardo Stuckert, and also took photographs of the audience.