THE Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) approved this Thursday (May 5, 2022) the sale of Oi’s stake in the fiber optic company, V.tal (formerly InfraCo). Oi sold 57.9% of its interest to GlobeNet Cabos Submarinos and other funds from the BTG Pactual, who will be your business partners. The transaction is valued at R$12.9 billion.

considered essential for the completion of the judicial recovery of the Oi group, the sale of V.tal was based on an extraordinary meeting on April 14, on the eve of the Easter holiday. But counselor Emmanoel Campelo asked for views and postponed the discussion, which was resumed this Thursday.