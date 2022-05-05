Sassi Jbeil (Tunisia)

Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, President of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, met today, Thursday in Tunisia, with Dr. Hayat Qatat Al-Qarmazi, Minister of Cultural Affairs. The meeting was an opportunity to discuss aspects of bilateral cooperation between the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and the National Institute for Heritage in Tunisia in the field of protecting tangible and intangible cultural heritage and underwater heritage. .

Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam highlighted the role played by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, its departments and various departments in the protection of cultural heritage in the Arab world, expressing his desire to cooperate with the various interests concerned with the heritage sector in Tunisia to build bilateral relations that would contribute to the development of the cognitive and intellectual approach that is adopted in this field.

For her part, Dr. Hayat Qatat Al Garmazi emphasized the strategic policy pursued by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs to protect the cultural and natural heritage in the Republic of Tunisia, stressing its keenness to strengthen communication relations with international organizations and Arab and regional institutions, including the Sharjah Heritage Institute, in an effort to embody the principle of joint cooperation in the field. Heritage.