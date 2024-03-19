Est-a-Tet analysts conducted a study for Izvestia on the possibility of purchasing housing in Moscow and the Moscow region for teachers at a mortgage rate of 2% per annum, which will become available after the start of the Teacher’s Mortgage program.

It is noted that the calculation took into account the average salary of both young teachers and experienced specialists, subject to a down payment of 20% and a loan term of 25 years.

“According to Rosstat, in the first half of 2023, the average salary of teachers with experience in Moscow was 125 thousand rubles, young specialists – 85 thousand rubles. Based on these data, it can be calculated that an experienced teacher’s budget for purchasing an apartment is 17 million rubles, the loan amount is 13.6 million rubles, and the monthly payment for 25 years is 57 thousand rubles. The budget of a young specialist is limited to 9 million rubles,” analysts calculated.

According to the calculations received, the following offers are available to an experienced teacher: an apartment in “old” Moscow with an area of ​​up to 31.33 – 67.97 sq. m. m, or two- and three-room apartments in New Moscow and the Moscow region with an approximate area of ​​41–94.34 sq. m. m. A young teacher in Moscow can afford a studio with an area of ​​22–66.22 square meters. m, and in the Moscow region or New Moscow – a two-room apartment.

Thus, the best offer for a teacher with experience in terms of footage and cost is TAO. Here you can buy an apartment with an area of ​​67.97 square meters. m for 8.6 million rubles. The most expensive offer is expectedly located in the Central Administrative District – the budget for the purchase of an apartment with an area of ​​28.16 square meters. m will amount to 15.5 million rubles.

For a young specialist, the most attractive option in Moscow is also located in TAO. Apartment with an area of ​​66.22 sq. m can be purchased for 8.5 million rubles. The most expensive offer is exhibited in the Eastern Administrative District of the capital: a studio with an area of ​​22.05 sq. m. m costs 9.3 million rubles.

It was reported in July 2023 that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the development of a preferential mortgage program for school teachers.