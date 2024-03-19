The family of the remembered San Juan music performer Kevin Pedraza Gonzales faces a new challenge after the sensitive death of the artist in August 2023. This time, the drama moves to the financial sphere. Castinaldo Pedraza, the singer's father, was the victim of a sophisticated cyber scam.

Kevin Pedraza's father suffers robbery and files a complaint

The father of Kevin Pedraza He appeared at the Criminal Investigation Division (Divincri) of Chiclayo to make the complaint after discovering a considerable gap in his assets. According to Castinaldo Pedraza, he was later shocked to see that his bank balance had decreased drastically, as 28,000 soles disappeared from his account.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the money was stolen through two unauthorized transactions. The first was from 25,000 soles and the second of 3,000 soles. This money ended up in the hands of a person in the La Libertad region, identified by the name of Telmo Serapio Cruzado Vela.

Authorities investigate the case

The case is currently being investigated by the Divincri Chiclayo team of detectives specialized in computer crimes. After obtaining some data, the officers work to identify the destination of the receiving account and do not rule out that there are more people involved in the fraud.

For his part, Castinaldo Pedraza has preferred to leave the matter in the hands of the National Police and avoided giving additional details of the case.

Detectives specialized in computer crimes from the Divincri Chiclayo investigate the case. Photo: Emmanuel Moreno / La República

Kevin Pedraza and his close relationship with his father

Kevin Pedraza had a great relationship with his father Castinaldo Pedraza, since they both had a great taste in music. When the young man launched himself as a cumbia singer, his father was his right-hand woman.

An excited father recalled in an interview how from the first years of life, Kevin, whom he affectionately called 'Kevincito', showed an inclination for music, a passion that he himself supported at all times. “We started making his first recordings when he was barely 5 years old. I was helping him form and educate his voice. Fortunately, the public received him very well, and for me, it was a source of great pride,” he shared in 2021, in a video on the one that appeared with the artist.

Kevin Pedraza and his father had a close relationship. Photo: The Republic

Who was Kevin Pedraza?

Kevin Pedraza Gonzáles was a cumbia sanjuanera singer, a popular genre in some regions of Peru. From an early age, Kevin showed a strong interest and talent in music.

The artist achieved great recognition in northern Peru and won the affection of the public thanks to his voice and his style of interpretation, which was a source of pride for his family, especially his father. However, his career and his life were tragically interrupted by a fatal accident that occurred in the city of Chiclayo on August 15, 2023, when the young man lost his life in a car accident while riding his motorcycle. His death was a hard blow for his family, friends and followers.

Kevin Pedraza was a renowned cumbia singer. photo: Instagram / Kevin Pedraza

