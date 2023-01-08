Analysis | “The novel broke the soul” – Author Miina Supinen found out if the hugely popular author is really as bad as claimed

Colleen Hoover, one of the best-selling authors of 2022, went from Tiktok to huge success with novels that appeal to young women. Author Miina Supinen found out why this is – and what follows from it.

In the book market is in turmoil, and young women are at it again. Tiktok has made the Texan one of the world’s best-selling authors by Colleen Hooverwho writes melodramatic, romantic entertainment.

The super popularity started in the corona years, when young women started posting videos of their favorite books on Tiktok. “Booktok” posters using the CoHo tag presented the reactions produced by books in videos. A typical video showed the reader’s crying face and a text saying that the novel broke the heart and crushed the soul.