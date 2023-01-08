The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes, determined that businessman Esdras Jonatas dos Santos should be fined R$ 100 thousand.

Esdras is identified as one of the leaders of the camp set up by supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in front of the 4th Military Region of the Army, on Avenida Raja Gabaglia, in Belo Horizonte (MG). Here’s the full (213 KB) of the decision issued this Saturday (7.jun.2023). Roberto Carlos de Abreu, owner of a sound vehicle used in the protests, was also fined.

The structure was dismantled on Friday (6.jan.2023) by the city’s Municipal Guard.

Esdras had filed a lawsuit on Friday (Jan 6), requesting the resumption of the camp and the return of items seized by inspection. Shortly afterwards, at night, the Platonist judge Wauner Batista Ferreira Machado defended the right to demonstrate and determined that the businessman could return to the place. In his action, Ezra argued that the camp was completely dismantled. “aggressive and truculent”.

Watch the video in which Esdras complains about the removal of the camp (16min38s):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1izSuLRWg

In the same decision, Moraes determined “immediate clearing of Avenida Raja Gabaglia, and the areas around it, especially close to military installations”. The minister also established a fine of BRL 100,000 per hour for anyone who fails to comply with the decision. “through material support (logistical and financial) to people and vehicles that remain in public places”.

In your profile on twitterthe mayor of Belo Horizonte, fuad noman (PSD), thanked Alexandre de Moraes and stated that “the democratic rule of law is a non-negotiable condition”.