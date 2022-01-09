The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) reported this Sunday, 9, that it is monitoring cases of respiratory diseases caused in pilots, flight attendants and other professionals in the air sector. The agency stressed that it also monitors the operational measures of companies to minimize the impacts caused by delays and flight cancellations, ensuring compliance with the provision of assistance to passengers.

Latam confirmed today the cancellation of flights due to the increase in cases of covid-19 and influenza in the general population. The measure affects about 1% of the airline’s domestic flights. On Friday (7), Azul also had to cancel flights due to the increase in cases among the aircraft crew.

“In order to anticipate possible impacts on aviation and assist in the airlines’ action plan, the Agency had already contacted representatives of airlines, airports, concessionaires, Auxiliary Air Transport Services Companies and sanitary and of health. The Agency has been working to preserve the health of professionals and passengers who work and use air transport,” Anac replied in a statement.

The agency reminds you that the passenger whose flight is delayed or canceled will be entitled to assistance provided by the airlines, as provided for in Resolution 400/2016. Anac also recommends that passengers follow the flight confirmation through the services available by airlines such as apps, website and call center.

“To avoid any inconvenience before or after the trip, it is important that the passenger knows their rights and duties and is aware of the information provided in the transport contract”, completes Anac, indicating the rules on the agency’s website via the link: https: //www.gov.br/anac/pt-br/assuntos/passageiros.

