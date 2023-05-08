Mediaset has just confirmed it: ‘Sálvame’ and ‘Deluxe’ will conclude their broadcasts in June and, starting in September, Ana Rosa Quintana will take care of Telecinco’s afternoons with a new daily current affairs program, which will combine information and entertainment, and which It will be produced by Mediaset España in collaboration with Unicorn Content, the production company chaired by the queen of mornings, in charge of ‘El programa de Ana Rosa’ for eighteen years.

After the brief press release released by Mediaset at noon, Ana Rosa Quintana corroborated the information on her program. “Starting in September, I will move in the afternoons,” she indicated. Of course, then he emphasized that she was not going to leave the mornings completely. “Don’t get your hopes up,” she said amused. «Until the elections I will be fundamentally in the political part. God distributes luck », she confided to her audience. «The chain has asked me… Eighteen years of support, success and tranquility. My chain asks me for something and what is fair is to give back a little of everything it has given me », she concluded.

Minutes before, the press release released by Mediaset confirmed the news known on Friday late in the afternoon. The information released at the gates of the weekend pointed out that Mediaset had already set a date for the last broadcast of the La Fábrica de la Tele space, next Friday, June 16. Sources close to the production company assured then that neither the team nor the staff of La Fábrica de la Tele knew that Mediaset had decided to cancel ‘Sálvame’ and ‘Deluxe’. In the statement, the communication group explains that “after a long and successful career on television in which it has accompanied millions of viewers every afternoon for fourteen years of uninterrupted broadcasts, ‘Sálvame’ will say goodbye as one of the great formats of the small screen.

In addition, Mediaset has also confirmed that during the summer months, Telecinco will broadcast in its afternoon slot from Monday to Friday a format that it is preparing in collaboration with Cuarzo Producciones (Banijay Iberia) and that Sandra Barneda will present, with the title ‘Así es life’.

The ‘Save Me’ Response



Precisely, the introduction of the lemon edition of ‘Save me’ this Monday, the first since the news was confirmed, started with a nod to the program that will replace it during the summer. With the center of the set dominated by several desks where we could see presenters and collaborators such as María Patiño, Adela González, Belén Estaban or Lydia Lozano, Jesús Ripoll, labor advisor and expert in team motivation, said good afternoon. «Good afternoon, you know that this is over, but don’t worry, I’m here to help you. You’ve been here for fourteen years, out of the job market. I am sure that you have a vintage resume », he said, causing the audience to laugh. “But don’t be overwhelmed because I’m going to give you the clues to succeed in a job interview and to make a good resume. When I come back I give you all the keys so that other programs and channels fight and want to count on you. Do you know why? Because that is life”.

Indeed, program 3,605 of ‘Sálvame’ once again appealed to good humor and its surprising ability to create a story based on the experiences and experiences of its presenters and collaborators. In this case, it was about each of them telling the expert what they think their strengths are for future projects. As masters of ceremonies were Adela González and María Patiño. «It is not another afternoon, it is a very special afternoon because, you already know, this is over and you have to accept it. We are going to make a resume because we have to look for work, but I want to say something important because the curriculum of all of us is thanks to you and only for that we are going to give you everything we have and more, “said Patiño drawing applause from the respectable.

And he began to list milestones: “We are singers, models, drag-queens… Multifaceted.” Esteban even announced herself as an “artist”, before becoming more serious and saying that “the program of my life is ‘Save me'”. After a fun video that summarized the uncertain future that is now opening up, Ripoll explained a point in favor of her dismissal. «You are very lucky and it is that many managers hide when they are fired and do not tell anyone and the world does not find out, so they cannot offer them opportunities. You have to take advantage of your followers.

With this movement, the communication group culminates the remodeling of the chain that began after the departure of Paolo Vasile and the arrival of Alessandro Salem as CEO of Mediaset. The first indication in this regard came in February of this year when the chain was prohibited from talking about several characters who had so far given a lot of play in their programs. The list of banned celebrities included names such as Rocío Carrasco, Antonio David Flores, Fidel Albiac, Olga Moreno, Rocío Flores, Marta Riesco, Kiko Rivera or Bárbara Rey.

Then came the update of the code of ethics that governs all the company’s workers. With the new text, the group wanted politics to only have a place in current affairs or news programs on the chain and prohibited “issuing opinions, preferences or political comments within the program.” In this way, it limited Jorge Javier Vázquez from repeating moments such as “this program is for reds and fags”, a phrase blurted out after a heated confrontation with the journalist Antonio Montero during one of the deliveries that he conducted during the confinement, or that of “the Vox’s speech not here”, which he launched at Belén Esteban, then very critical of the government’s management of the coronavirus. However, it did allow Ana Rosa to express her opinion during the strip of her program dedicated to political gatherings.

All this, in the midst of what is known as ‘Operation Deluxe’, which also splashed ‘Save me’, and in which an alleged illegal espionage was allegedly promoted on more than 140 celebrities to obtain information with which to feed their rundown.