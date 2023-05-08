In these years, when a game is controversial at certain levels, it usually has a specific repercussion, that is precisely review bombing, the practice of lowering the score of some mass entertainment product. And to the surprise of many, this is happening with some video games Nintendo that are being launched in switches for this same year.

Titles that have had an impact include Bayonetta Origins, Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp and even the well valued, Fire Emblem: Engage. For their part, they have focused a lot on Metroid Prime Remasteredtitle that had approximately 90 and lowered it to 83 on average.

It is quite noticeable that it is an act of trolling, since there are ratings that include zeros, arguing that the remaster did not have any evolution and that the plot is not engaging for the player. They have also called this game a pile of rubbish that delivers very little for the $40 being asked for its physical or digital copy.

It is worth mentioning that the very Metacritic It has not been pronounced up to now, since they have the power to withdraw criticism on grounds that seem to be forced and only to harm the work. That makes fans think that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will suffer from this when it launches next Friday.

Via: gonintendo

editor’s note: Honestly, I think the same is going to happen to Zelda, because there are people who just like to bother for the sake of bothering. Do not be surprised that on Friday a note will be made regarding the bombing of this new title.