Mmillionaires He deserves not to classify. He strives not to achieve the feat. He doesn't seem to want to have any intention of getting close to a miracle. Game by game it remains stagnant. There have been seven games in a row without victory and now they tied with Deportivo Cali in Bogotá, 1-1.

Millonarios once again had a tangled match. Again without definition. Again ineffective. It created options, not in abundance, but it did not define. And Cali knew how to hurt him in approaches that almost ended in a goal.

In fact, the first great emotion of the game was for the Cali team. A double header in the area that paralyzed the ambassador fans. First Meza, then Valencia, and his low header was on its way to a goal, only for the goalkeeper to Diego Novoa he flew and with an outstretched hand he avoided it.

Novoa would be key to keeping the blue goal scoreless in the first half. He had another great intervention in an almost lethal counterattack by Cali: a pass from Córdoba to Reina that he failed to define when he already had Novoa on top of him closing the spaces.

On the blue side, in the first half they came close with a free kick from Pereira; The ball went looking for legs and goalkeeper Rodríguez avoided the danger. Then, the clearest, Rivaldo cleared the way and failed due to the goalkeeper's good start.

The game was not looking good. Millionaires was not superior. He did not impose conditions, and suffered in Cali attacks.

The mission was Gamero's, to rebuild the locker room, to get the team to go out and do what they know, to show their effectiveness. This is how the partnerships began to look, Cataño threw a cross and Silva almost scored with a header, only the good goalkeeper Rodríguez was there to prevent it.

Anguish began to consume the fans, once again, as in the last games without victory, until the celebration arrived, which was celebrated as if it had been a goal in a final. A cross to the far post, Pereira saved a ball that was dying, that was going away, and brought it down so that Cataño could enter with his right foot and score the 1-0 goal, in 57 minutes.

What happens is that this Millonarios limps, he cannot have stability. They took longer to celebrate in the stands than Cali did to return to the prowl. Moreno beat Llinás and took a shot from the floor that Novoa acrobatically deflected. The problem is that in the subsequent corner kick the team fell asleep or got confident, there was another double header in the area and it was Jefferson Diaz the one who put in the header to beat the goalkeeper and make it 1-1.

Millonarios fought with desperation, with anguish, he got close, he scratched the winning goal, he was close, but he is not doing well, he has no luck, he cannot get out of the bad moment, the visiting goalkeeper was a wall. Cali even almost beat him in the end, with several opportunities. If it weren't for Novoa, the story would have been worse for the blues.

The clock was a guillotine and in the blink of an eye the 90th minute arrived, the end, another game without a blue victory. Millonarios reached 13 points, has six games left, is still far, very far from the classification.

