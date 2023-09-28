Ana Obregon is a famous Spanish actress who became a mother at the age of 68. However, the woman can also be defined as a grandmother as the newborn was conceived with the gametes of her son Alles di lei, who passed away in 2020 due to a bad illness. Let’s find out all the details together.

Over the last period, Ana Obregon has been causing a lot of discussion about herself. The famous Spanish actress has become the subject of much chatter online for having become mom at the age of 68 years old. In any case, the factor that made the woman one’s protagonist media scandal it’s what flows in his daughter’s veins.

Therefore, the child in question was conceived with seminal fluid of his own son Aless who passed away in 2020 due to cancer. The latter, before dying, had decided to freeze his seminal fluid so that his mother or someone else could realize his dream in the future.

The words of Ana Obregon

In light of this, Ana Obregon decided to fulfill thelast wish of his son, or giving birth to a baby. She herself has released a few declaration regarding the issue by stating that she managed to become a mother at the age of 68 thanks to surrogacy. These were his words:

I decided to start the surrogacy process, which involves an egg donor and a pregnant woman, the same day he took to heaven.

Therefore, Aless donated the sperm, another woman the egg and the actress Ana resorted to surrogate motherhood. Needless to say, the issue has generated quite a few controversies online and it turned into a real media scandal around which several were born ethical perspectives.