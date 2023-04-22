Friday, April 21, 2023, 11:17 p.m.



Ana Obregón is clear. And she does not want anything, or anyone, to interrupt her or criticize her decision to have a granddaughter by surrogate pregnancy. It was the last wish of her son, according to the presenter a week after the news was released and under this paradigm Obregón is raising her little girl, and protecting her from the opinions expressed by her after the news was released. “To foolish words, deaf ears,” the presenter herself declared this Friday in statements to Telecinco from Miami, where she did not deny the possibility of having more children in the future. “Little by little,” she replied after a short laugh.

They were Obregón’s first statements after Ana Sandra, Aless Lequio’s little daughter, was born a month ago. Although with a note marked by the protagonist herself: “She is legally my daughter but genetically she is my granddaughter”, she made official during a statement in which she announced that she has already obtained the passport but that she still has a “long” time to return to Spain. As he recognized she, she “has little desire” to return at a time when she now seeks “to be calm and at peace.”

And it is that Obregón is fully involved in the role of grandmother. Her first television interview with her was on a walk through the streets of Miami with Ana Sandra, who receives a bottle every three hours. But in the few minutes that she participated in the program, she wanted to make her happiness clear. “Do you see my face? Look how colored and I’ve taken off my mourning, that people don’t realize. Now my heart has colors », she continued before making it clear that, despite everything, she does continue «with pain» due to the absence of her son.