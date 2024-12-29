This Saturday, Ana Obregón, supported by her ex-partner, Alessandro Lequio, and many other well-known faces, presided over the charity match for raise funds for the Aless Lequio Foundationwhose objective focuses on promoting research to fight cancer.

When it came to addressing the media, the actress and presenter could not contain her emotion and, completely broken, burst into tears in public. “I would like to thank everyone for this love, this support, this solidarity,” she said, saying she felt “very excited.” “Today the sky is going to shine brighter than ever“, he managed to say, before stopping the interview.

Regarding the foundation, he noted: “It was his dream, and for my son to see this response is what excites me“said the biologist, who revealed that Anita, Aless’s daughter, was not at the event because she is very small and it was very cold.

Precisely, in an interview with SoonObregón has revealed what she has in mind for the future regarding the foundation. “I have thought about it and I am going to do it. When she grows up I want to involve her a lot, she grows up with her father very present even though she is a year and a half old, she looks at a photo and says ‘daddy’. I want to teach her the values ​​and when she is 13 or 14 years I will start wearing it. When I’m not there, she will be the president“, he responded.

Regarding the balance of her year, the presenter indicates: “Good balance, because I have returned to live with Anita; and at the foundation level very well because I never thought I was going to donate so much and that I was going to sell books and books… What I hope for is health for my daughter and for me, because it is the only important thing.”





As for how she will spend Christmas, she says: “Now that Anita is a year and a half, well I live Christmas again. For me they ceased to exist four years ago and now my house is all lit up again, with the Christmas tree full, Santa Claus everywhere… It is the magic of Christmas, although with the sadness of not having my son, It’s bittersweet.”