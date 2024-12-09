The Portuguese Marta Pen was one of the names of the European Cross Country played this Sunday in Antalya (Türkiye). Not because of its final position, but because it represents the most emotional story of the championship.

The 31-year-old athlete underwent surgery last June for breast cancer, He finished chemotherapy just a month ago and is still continuing his treatment for the disease. However, he was able to be in the senior cross country event and managed to finish the race in 50th position.

The Portuguese crossed the finish line and She merged into a hug with her teammates.knowing everything that Marta Pen has had to go through to get here.

Pen began her most effective preparation a few weeks ago, competed in a race in the United States and was selected for the European Championship. When summoned, she shared on social media: “If everyone thinks you are unrealistic, you are crazy or it is too much… Remember what you believe in is ALWAYS worth fighting forwrite your story your way.”

Furthermore, cancer is not the only blow that life has dealt Marta Pen and through which she has recovered in the best possible way. In 2014 he already experienced a tragic moment in a competition. Her father died in the stands from heart failure while she was running in Lisbon.





The unexpected death of her father made Marta Pen set herself as a goal compete in the Olympic Games to honor such an important person in your life. He fulfilled this and participated in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 in the 1,500 meters.