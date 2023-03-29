Related news



The pregnant woman, a US national, became pregnant in June 2022, the month in which her son Aless would have turned 30. Something that was not left to the free will of the actress, like the name chosen for the little girl, Ana, like her and like her mother, according to ABC reveals.

Ana wanted to be very discreet in the process. Only her sisters, Celia -who today has claimed to be happy- and Amalia, and her ex-partner and father of her son, Alessandro Lecquio, were aware of this decision. It was the Italian who in ‘The Ana Rosa program’, where she collaborates, has assured that she knows all the details, but has refused to talk about it. For her part, the representative of the actress, Susana Uribarri, has assured that she has found out this Wednesday about the news.

a hot debate



The choice of the presenter reopens the debate on surrogacy. To the wave of detractors on social networks, both for using a surrogate and for Obregón’s age, have been added the comments of political forces through the corridors of the Congress of Deputies and in the media, as in the case of We can, who have positioned themselves against the actress’s decision. «This is a practice that is not allowed in Spain and this is recognized by the recent Abortion Law. There is an inconsistency that this is prohibited in our country but that it can be done abroad”, stated the Secretary of State for the 2030 Agenda, Lilith Verstrynge, in ‘La hora de La 1’, where she added that “there are still steps to give so that it cannot be done through second and third countries.

Irene Montero has spoken along the same lines. The Minister for Equality has assured that “it is a form of violence against women.” “This is a form of exploitation against women,” insisted María Jesús Montero, Minister of Finance.

The also socialist Adrián Barbón Rodríguez, president of the Principality of Asturias, has posted a tweet with the image of Ana Obregón in a wheelchair in which he writes: «This image hurts my soul. It is typical of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ -fiction where the servants have children for the couples they work for-, which makes me extremely uneasy. There is no surrogacy, there are rental bellies. A statement that is repeated on Twitter or Instagram, where the magazine Hello! does not allow comments on the ‘post’ about it.

Other celebrities faced the same situation, such as businessman Kike Sarasola, singers Miguel Poveda and Miguel Bosé, actor Javier Cámara, television faces Kiko Hernández, Tamara Gorro and Jaime Cantizano, or Tita Cervera, who at the age of 64 received her two daughters, Carmen and Sabina.

a very hard stage



The last few years have been especially hard for Ana Obregón. At the beginning of 2018, her son was diagnosed with cancer, from which he finally died in May 2020, in the midst of a pandemic. A year after her, her mother, Ana María Obregón Navarro, died at the age of 95. Last September she was also left without her father, the businessman Antonio García Fernández.

The actress has taken refuge during all this time at work. She returned to television presenting TVE’s Campanadas, something she has done in 2020 and 2022. In 2021 she couldn’t because of covid. She has participated in other programs, such as ‘Mask Singer’, and has begun to prepare a series about her life. A few weeks ago he announced that he would launch a book that his son could not finish writing, scheduled for a month from now, and in February he launched a foundation that bears the name of his eldest son and whose objective is to finance research against cancer.