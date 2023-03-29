Seems like the perfect paradox. The resources are there, and many of them, but they cannot be used. Any reasoning aboutimplementation of the Pnrr ends up in the same blind alley: Italy does not know how to spend the funds it has, or would have, available. How is it possible? The most immediate answer, and also the simplest to give and the most difficult to explain, is that there aren’t the necessary skills to carry out the projects that are needed, set the administrative machine in motion and meet the deadlines.

The question that follows, the second one, is always the same. How is it possible? The answer inevitably ends up in the field of responsibilities, which are immediately distributed according to convenience. Blame the current government. No, the fault of the previous government. Instead, it is the fault of local administrations. Indeed, it is the accumulated and stratified delays over time that explain why, and history says so, the relationship between Italy and European funds is historically bad. We can go on indefinitely, and with each disclaimer a piece of the problem is described.

There report of the Court of Auditors it helps to give a framework to circumscribe the theme. The accounting judiciary analyzes financial development, “looking at the flows that pass through the specific treasury accounts, mainly for new projects, and at those in the budget, for existing investments”. And it notes that ”an exercise of comparison between these flows , the financial time schedule and the complex of resources for new Pnrr projects”, leads us to highlight how ”over half of the measures affected by the flows show delays or are still in a substantially initial phase of the projects”.

The opposition points out, on the one hand, that the problems begin when the government “started talking about changes and postponements, without even explaining how” and, on the other hand, asks “a truth operation”. The words of the minister who has direct responsibility for the Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto, have raised further doubts and controversies. “On the Pnrr we must be clear: some interventions between now and June 30, 2026 cannot be carried out, and it is mathematical, it is scientific that this is the case, we must say it and not wait for 2025 to open the debate on who is to blame”.

From the control room that took place in Palazzo Chigi, presided over by Fitto himself, and which involved all the competent ministers, the need emerged to set some firm points: verification of the effective achievement of the objectives reported for the purposes of the third installment ; state of the art and implementation of milestones and targets expiring in the first half of 2023, also with reference to the obligations of the implementing bodies; progress on the RepowerEu chapter.

Each of these chapters presents a number of related issues. When we talk about the ‘third installment’ we are talking about a tranche that the EU Commission will have to authorise, or not, at the end of April. Insights and clarifications are needed on three dossiers. The reform of port concessions, with deficiencies in terms of competition linked in particular to the absence of time limits; some interventions on the district heating networks; some measures of the ‘Integrated urban plans’, specifically the ‘Bosco dello Sport’ in Venice and the restructuring of the Franchi stadium in Florence. All three measures, the government recalls, date back to the Draghi era. Milestones and targets, or goals and objectives, are the indicators that describe the progress and results of the reforms and investments that are proposed to be implemented. And if there have been problems for the tranche not yet approved, and referring to the state of progress as of last December 31st, problems are also expected, and to a more substantial extent, for the new tranche. The slowness in the legislative process and also the cumbersomeness of the transmission from the central to the peripheral level weigh heavily (most of the implementing subjects). When we talk about changes with respect to the original plans of the Pnrr, those launched before the outbreak of war in Ukraine, we refer above all to the changes and additions linked to the RepowerEU plan. In a nutshell, the measures necessary to save energy, produce clean energy, diversify the energy supply.

When one wonders how it is possible that Italy is not able to spend European funds, one promptly arrives at a web of hitches involving the Government, the Parliament, the central public administration and the local administrations, for the public part , and all the companies involved, for the private part. Roles and people who must necessarily contribute to the partial and final results. However, the ‘upstream’ political responsibility remains which can only be, by definition, of those who lead the country and cannot allow it to lose an unrepeatable opportunity such as that of the Pnrr. (From Fabio Insenga)