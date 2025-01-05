Telling new, surprising and emotional stories of anonymous people and walking with them the complex path of their lives, revealing their origins, unresolved conflicts and their most intimate desires is the main task of Jorge Javier Vázquez in the new edition of There is one thing I want to tell youwhich Telecinco premiered this Saturday, January 4.

Well-known figures from the national and international scene such as Lolita, the actor Jaime Lorente, the singers David Bustamante and Malú, the coach of the Spanish soccer team Luis de la Fuente or the Mexican diva Verónica Castro, among others, will participate in some of the exciting stories that will be part of the different installments of the program.

In her first installment, the singer Ana Guerra intervened in one of the stories: that of Quique and Macarena, a family that lost their 14-year-old daughter Ainhoa, a victim of cancer.an unconditional fan of the artist and who found in her music the strength with which to cope with her illness.

The Tenerife singer, who has presented her third studio album, no endwas an accomplice of Ainhoa’s parents, who They wanted to thank their firstborn, Irene, for everything she did to comfort his younger sister in the last months of her life.

The Canarian artist, who entered the set singing, gave a big surprise to Irene, who only managed to say: “What are you telling me!”. Later, both were able to meet, a meeting in which the artist, overcome with emotion, burst into tears.





“I am one of those who believe that [Ainhoa] You are not missing this moment. When you remember someone, they are here, in you and in your parents. “He’s with us,” the singer told the young woman before admitting that I couldn’t take “much longer”.

“I thought it was horrible”Guerra acknowledged about the song Despierta, the favorite of young girls, “but that someone has a memory like that, and that song takes you to live moments with Ainhoa… I can retire now“he admitted.

In addition, he had one last surprise for the young protagonist of the night: “I want you to come on stage and sing with me on my next tour.“, the artist encouraged him.