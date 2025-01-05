The perfect Barcelona that won the four titles it aspired to last season was a well-oiled machine. It wasn’t easy to get into a team like that. And yet, Ewa Pajor (28 years old) accepted the challenge of signing for Barça and competing for the number nine position among players who played and understood each other by heart. In a very short time, the Pole has become the offensive reference for Pere Romeu’s team.

The excellent game played by Aitana, Alexia, Patri Guijarro and Graham Hansen lacked Pajor’s voracity in the area. And the former Wolfsburg player is more than fulfilling her mission of finishing plays and chances. The Pole, scorer of three goals, turned Zubieta’s visit to Real Sociedad into a Barcelona scoring festival (0-6).

The scorer scores more than one goal per game, with 21 goals in 19 games

A powerful forward, with intelligent movements and a good shot, she is a very uncomfortable player to mark for her markers. But it is also a gift for his teammates because Pajor moves like a fish in water in the area and, above all, he is always where he needs to be. He has the gift of opportunism to finish off almost every ball that comes his way.

Therefore, his love affair with the goal has become very clear. It is the fourth hat-trick that Pajor has scored in four months of competition after those he achieved against Granada, Espanyol and, in the last game of 2024, against Costa Adeje Tenerife in the Copa de la Reina.

The new one begins as the previous one ends, with Pajor insatiable. It took him 6 minutes to beat Lete – an international goalkeeper with Spain – with a cross shot, which prevented the rout from being even greater. His second, third for Barça, came with a right foot to the base of the post in the 45th minute. And before the hour mark was up, he headed Patri’s cross from the right into the net. The Pole, unstoppable, has 21 goals in 19 Blaugrana games

But just as key for Barça was the arrival of Pajor as the recovery of Salma Paralluelo. The winger, who scored 35 goals last year, had barely been able to play but little by little she is returning to her level. In addition to assisting in the 0-1, La Mana made her debut as a scorer with a great left footed shot from distance to make it 0-2. Sign that you are on the right track. And in the second half, he scored the fifth at the far post after a pass from Alexia.

The victory was rounded off by Aitana, who after being left alone in front of the realistic goalkeeper, dribbled past Lete and scored into an empty goal. The pass was given to her by Pajor, who unloaded in the center of the field in a play that the two players already made against City in Montjuïc. The Pole also knows how to play with her back away from danger.