The published preview of the new chapter of “Ana de nadie” shows the practitioner of Joaquín Cortés arriving at her boss’s apartment with “breakfast”, which will cause the astonishment of Ana’s partner. Likewise, Adelaida will star in a tense scene in the company you work for. In addition, Samuel will come to see Emma, ​​who will tell him that he does not want to have her baby, in front of her mother. Next, we will tell you more details so that you do not miss episode 53 of the Colombian soap opera.

Advance of “Ana de nadie” 1×53

When does episode 53 of “Ana de nadie” come out?

Chapter 53 of “Ana de nadie” arrives This Thursday, May 18, 2023. The novel can be enjoyed from Monday to Friday through the RCN signal.

What time to see “Ana de nadie” 1×53?

The telenovela “Ana de nadie” is broadcast during prime time at 9:30 pm (Colombian time), after the program “Survivor, the island of celebrities” and before “Lady, the rose seller.”

How to SEE the full episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

To see the episodes of “Ana de nadie”, you must tune in RCN Monday to Friday. If you enter its official page, you can enjoy the telenovela and other LIVE ONLINE programs by clicking on the RCN signal.

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

“This is the story of Ana, a woman who after 25 years of marriage decides to separate from her husband, Horacio Valenzuela, for being unfaithful, giving herself the opportunity to live new experiences,” reads the RCN website.

“Ana de nadie”: cast