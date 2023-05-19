Oxxo is one of the most important convenience stores in Mexico. With a presence throughout the country and more than 20,000 stores, it is normal for this establishment to be an important option for young people to start working.

Although the average monthly soil in oxxo It usually varies through social networks, a store assistant revealed the salary after deductions that he receives by carrying out various activities in the branch.

The information was mistrusted by the user dand TikTok, @jorgecruz_99 who decided to show the salary he receives as an assistant in OXXO. This in view of the various questions about the salaries offered by the store.

“In an Oxxo store there are three types of positions, but in this case I would give you how much a store assistant would earn, which is what I am”, mentioned the young man in the video.

The young man showed that he receives a salary a little above the minimum per day, $208.54 pesoswhich on a weekly basis would add a total of $1,891.29 pesos per week after taxes.

“That would only be our net salary,” said the Oxxo worker, who also confirmed that there are other ways to earn more money, such as activations and other types of sales that carry a commission.

As expected, the reactions of Internet users did not wait and some Internet users who confessed to having worked in an Oxxo store and receiving a lower salary than indicated by the tiktoker.

“When he was an assistant, they paid me $1,000 a week”, “I think he earns more than me because I work in the Government”, were some of the comments.