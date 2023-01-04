The organization of the Golden Globes prepares its return with an in-person ceremony that would have its main nominees, despite having faced a ‘boycott’ in 2021 and which closed with an announcement through its web portal and without stars in the 2022. In search of recovering its prestige after a year of “restructuring”, yesterday they confirmed their first presenters.

“We are thrilled to announce the first batch of presenters for this year’s Golden Globe Awards! Tune in to the #GoldenGlobes on Tuesday, January 10,” they wrote alongside a list that includes Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis and Quentin Tarantino.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association was accused of racism and summoned African-American journalists to its ranks. At the 2021 virtual ceremony, hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey addressed the criticism. “The HFPA is made up of ninety white heterosexuals.”

In addition to the protests for the lack of diversity, accusations of lack of ethics were added by those responsible for the selection and voting of the films. “It is rumored that the personal representatives (of the artists) would not allow their clients to return to the stage,” Deadline magazine says of the work of convincing each of the current nominees.

The Cuban actress, Ana de Armas, is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for playing Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, a drama with which she could achieve her first Oscar nomination. On her side, Jamie Lee Curtis is nominated for Supporting Actress for the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. Also in attendance will be Niecy Nash who is up for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie for ‘Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.’

The organization anticipates that, as part of the show, they will have the acclaimed pianist, composer and producer Chloe Flower as a guest. “The Sony Music artist will be releasing a new song titled ‘Golden Hour’ that is said to be inspired by her upcoming appearance,” notes The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the filmmakers, actresses and actors who will walk the red carpet, there are figures who will not attend the ceremony. Among them, the Oscar favorite and star of the movie ‘The Whale’, Brendan Fraser. The actor is up for the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama, but in an interview with GQ magazine he said he won’t be going to the Globes because “it’s because of the history I have with them… And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me many things, but not that.

Fraser accused former president and HFPA member Philip Berk of improperly touching him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Although Berk denied the accusations, he resigned from his position. In the midst of the complaints, the organization was also accused by Scarlett Johansson of sexism.

On the other hand, Tom Cruise, after returning his three awards in protest against the lack of diversity, would be another absentee from the 80th edition, despite the fact that ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is nominated for two Golden Globes. For the press American, there is still the possibility that the second biggest awards in cinema will not recover from the controversy.

The organization is betting to return on a Tuesday with Jerrod Carmichael as host of the ceremony that will be broadcast live on NBC and streaming. Eddie Murphy will receive the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award and five-time Golden Globe winner Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.