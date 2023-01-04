IGN USA shared a new gameplay video for Wo Long: Fallen Dynastywhich shows us the new area called “Tianzhu Mountain”. The video is approximately ten minutes long.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynastythe new action RPG developed by Team NINJA Of KOEI TECMO GAMESwill be available worldwide from the next 3rd March up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. The title will be available from day one on Xbox and PC Game Pass.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Tianzhu Mountain Gameplay

Source: IGN USA Street Gematsu