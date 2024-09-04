Peskov reminded Zelensky of the goals of the SVO after words about the occupation of the Kursk region

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s words about holding onto territory in the Kursk region. With such statements, “the Kiev regime exposes its essence,” the head of state’s press secretary is convinced.

“They are going their own way, the regime is showing its essence. And we need to go our own way and carry out the tasks that are set,” Peskov said.

Peskov clarified that Moscow faces the task of completing the special military operation in Ukraine.

Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko / Pool / Reuters

Zelensky announced plans to hold territories in Kursk region

On September 3, Zelensky said in an interview with NBC News that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) plan to hold the captured territories in the Kursk region.

Ukraine will hold the territory because it is an integral part of the victory plan to end the war. Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that the US presidential administration did not know about the operation in the Kursk region, and he cannot discuss further plans for the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian territory due to the unsuccessful experience of the “advertised” counteroffensive last summer.

Photo: Alina Smutko / Reuters

Russia calls Zelensky’s words about holding territory a bluff

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov is convinced that Zelensky’s words about the Kursk border area are a bluff or a figment of the imagination. He noted that until Russia pushes Ukrainian troops out of the Kursk region, there can be no talk of starting negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.

“First we need to deal with those terrorists who have penetrated our territory,” he concluded.

Fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region has been going on since August 6. A federal state of emergency and a counter-terrorist operation regime are in effect in the region.