02/18/2025



Updated at 7:42 p.m.























First we saw the scandalous rifirrafe between the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz and the spokesperson, live and direct, at the press conference of the Council of Ministers last week. One, the second, struggled to minimize discrepancies, and assured … That ‘that is not so’ when the first insisted on highlighting the differences. Then, last Monday we attended an obscene theatrical scene where the first two vice presidents held their encounter with imposed kisses, feigned smiles and poisoned hugs, when we all know that they profess an African hatred. And this all for the tax treatment of the minimum wage, whose parliamentary becomes is analyzed today in Congress. I think that even the president Armengol will be able to deny the processing of the proposal that tries to include the SMI among the amounts that will be exempt from taxation in the IRPF. Should they be? Well, I don’t know, what you say. There are no pre -established fixed rules, or revealed dogmas of faith. It seems good that the minimum wage is excluded from the obligation to pay and that of raising its amount to satisfy the voracity of the Treasury is a counterproductive maneuver for the elections; While, for others, that decision encourages fiscal consciousness and takes pride in those affected who collaborate in the support of the welfare system.

I already say, what you say. What I didn’t just believe that this spectacular confrontation gets very far. The Government cannot afford to suffer a new parliamentary defeat in a subject like this, of very special social sensitivity, which would happen if the waters continue their journey through the current channel. Especially when the defeat would be provided by the spurious union of its government partner with the main opposition party. Too strong, too much cost for such a benefit. So there will be an agreement, more or less in extremis, they will see it and will be somewhere intermediate. The minimum taxation will be uploaded, but not so much to achieve total exemption. An like or similar fudge that serves as the basis for the story, which enhances the progressive character of the government, its great protective desire and its inexhaustible breakdown for the welfare of the people. And all of them in front of selfishness and right intolerance. Let’s compare …











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers