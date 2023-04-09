The US space agency (NASA) said that the Hubble Space Telescope was able to detect a giant black hole traveling very quickly in space.

“An invisible monster is on the loose, penetrating intergalactic space so fast that, if it were in our solar system, it could travel from Earth to the Moon in 14 minutes,” NASA wrote in a statement on its website.

“This supermassive black hole, weighing as much as 20 million suns, has left behind an unprecedented line of newborn stars 200,000 light-years long, twice the diameter of our galaxy, the Milky Way,” she added.

NASA explained that “nothing like it had ever been seen before, and it was taken by chance by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.”