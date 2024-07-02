Dermatologist Avetova: Skin rashes can appear due to giardia and ticks

Rashes and pimples on the face can appear due to lamblia, ticks and other microscopic parasites living on the skin, said dermatologist Taguhi Avetova. The doctor named the non-obvious cause of such problems to Lenta.ru.

According to Avetova, the skin reacts to any negative changes in health – from bile outflow disorders to parasite infestation. For this reason, she explained, parasites that get onto the skin, into the dermis and the body can cause pediculosis, demodicosis, scabies and other dermatological diseases.

Thus, when lamblia enter the intestines, lambliasis (giardiasis) develops. It can be suspected by skin reactions: rash, hives, peeling. “Giardia enter the body through dirty hands, food and water, household items, dirty toys. In some cases, for example, when the gastrointestinal tract is functioning normally and there are no problems with the microbiota, parasitosis will not manifest itself in any way,” the dermatologist noted.

Infection with helminths occurs in the same way, the doctor continued. Dogs and cats are carriers of parasite eggs. Helminthiasis, in addition to clinical manifestations (abdominal pain, loss of appetite), is often accompanied by dermatitis.

Avetova named pediculosis as another common parasitic disease. In places where lice bite, lice form on the skin. papules, vesiclesredness. At the same time, lice bites always provoke severe itching, and in advanced cases – dermatitis, pathological changes in the skin, and even loss of the surface layer of the skin. With pediculosis, skin lesions spread beyond the scalp, affecting the neck, back, face, the doctor warned.

Avetova also noted that the microscopic mite demodex lives on the skin of almost all people’s faces. In some, it does not manifest itself in any way, but with a weak immune system, it causes skin problems. In patients with demodicosis, the skin of the cheeks and nose turns red, less often – the forehead. Small whitish-yellow follicles appear on it, clogged with parasites. The skin becomes dry and rough to the touch. Microscopic mites can provoke the appearance of a rash with pustules on the face, the dermatologist said.

Among all the listed cases, pediculosis is the easiest to diagnose – by the insects themselves and their larvae (nits) attached to the hair roots. Other parasites can only be detected by laboratory tests, and even then not always Taguhi Avetova dermatologist, cosmetologist

The doctor recommended not to self-medicate, but to contact specialists. Parasitologists and infectious disease specialists treat giardia and other internal parasites, and dermatologists treat skin parasites, she concluded.

