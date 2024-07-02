There are still no developments in the ongoing search for Alex Marangon, the young man who disappeared during the night between June 29 and 20 following a party.

Uncertainty still reigns supreme regarding the fate of the 26-year-old, Alex Marangonof whom all traces have been lost since the night between June 29th and 30th. The boy had attended a party in Saint Bona of Vidorin the province of Treviso. A party that, according to some subsequent statements, he would have then voluntarily left.

still no trace of Alex Marangon

The parents, contacted following their son’s disappearance, reported that they were expecting the boy for lunch that Sunday. They had no suspicion that Alex might be experiencing some disturbance that would justify a spontaneous departure in the middle of the night.

These are the heartfelt words of the mother who launched an appeal to anyone who had any information about her son:

“Please help us find Alex. Anonymous reports are also fine. Help us. Alex is a quiet boy who likes to explore the world. He would never have walked away without saying anything.”

The Mystery of Alex Marangon’s Disappearance

Unfortunately, there has been no news of the young man from Vidor for several days. The alarm was raised by some of the boy’s friends who, after looking for him in the area, contacted the Carabinieri at dawn on Sunday to report his disappearance.

Some of Alex’s personal items were found in his car, such as the mobile phonei documents and the keys.

Currently, no investigation file has been opened by the investigators. The leads on which the Carabinieri are focusing their hypotheses are different: a spiritual meetingL’voluntary departureThe extreme gesture and theaccident. In fact, if Alex had fallen into a very dangerous stretch of the Piave, it would have been impossible for him not to be dragged by a very strong current in that stretch.

The research continues unabated and with a great display of forces. Drones, thermal cameras, helicopters and rubber dinghies: firefighters, carabinieri, mountain rescue, Suem 118 and civil protection volunteers are at work combing the surrounding countryside and woods.

The investigators are also examining the search for the personal diary of the boy, in which it is assumed he may have noted useful information for his recovery. The diary has not yet been found, also due to the bad weather conditions that have hit the Veneto region in the last few hours.

The friend Matteo released the following statements:

“I tried many times to contact Alex by phone or by messages. He instead told me that he was going to this party and that once he got back he would tell me a few things. There was a friend he met abroad who he wanted to introduce us to. I don’t know who this person is and probably doesn’t know anything about the disappearance. He seemed very calm, I just want to hope that he wanted to isolate himself for a few days”.