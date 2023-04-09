Iranian police say anyone violating the rule should receive “text messages warning of the consequences”

Iran’s police have announced that they must install security cameras in public places to monitor and identify women who are not wearing a hijab. The measure is seen as an attempt to control the number of women who defy the dress code in the country. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

In a statement, the police justified the measure as a way to preserve “family privacy protection values” in addition to strengthening the “community mental health”. The Iranian government also warns that violators must receive a text message to warn of the “consequences” breaking the dress code.

The death of Mahsa Amni, on September 16, 2022, triggered a series of demonstrations led by Iranian women. The 22-year-old was killed after being arrested in the capital Tehran for allegedly violating government dress code. With the protests, many women in the country abandoned the use of the Islamic veil and began to demand a revision of the official guidelines of the theocratic government.

After waves of protests in favor of women’s freedom in Iran, the government indicated the end of the moral police, an organization whose objective was to supervise that women’s clothing corresponded to the standards established by sharia (Islamic law).

Activists and international observers, however, claim that the announcement was part of an improvised response by Iran’s attorney general, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, and was not made official by the government, according to the Arab News.

On December 12, 2022, Iran confirmed the execution of a 2nd man involved in anti-government protests. Young Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, was convicted of “war against God” after he allegedly stabbed to death 2 officers of the Basij paramilitary force, linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, on 17 November.

He was hanged in a trial considered biased and without the right to a defense by human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch.