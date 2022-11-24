Near the shopping center “Slavyansky” in Krymsk opened fire, killing four people

In Krymsk, an unknown person with a gun opened fire on people near the Slavyansky shopping center. On Thursday, November 24, reports REN TV.

According to preliminary data, the man killed a passerby on Sineva Street, after which he committed suicide. Another person was also injured.

Law enforcement officers establish the circumstances of the incident and the identity of the shooter.

