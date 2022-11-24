Home page politics

Of: Stephanie Munk

Split

Putin is currently obscuring his goals in the Ukraine war: does he want to overthrow Zelensykj or “only” conquer parts? Uncertainty is increasing in Russia. News ticker.

Russia distributed Passports in Ukraine : More than 80,000 passports were distributed to Ukrainians.

distributed : More than 80,000 passports were distributed to Ukrainians. pro-war community reacted unsettled : It is discussed contrary.

reacted : It is discussed contrary. This News ticker on international reactions to the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from November 24, 3:25 p.m: Ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has defended her policy towards Russia and Ukraine. The Russian attack did not come as a surprise to her, Merkel said Mirror: “The Minsk Agreement was hollowed out.”

In the summer of 2021, together with French President Emmanuel Macron, she wanted to create “an independent European discussion format” with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. “But I no longer had the strength to assert myself because everyone knew: It will be gone in the fall.”

Merkel officially left office in December 2021. The previous August, she had traveled to Moscow for a farewell visit to see Putin. “The feeling was very clear: ‘In terms of power politics, you’re through.'” Merkel said mirror. “Only power counts for Putin.”

Ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel (archive image) © Markus Schreiber/AFP

Russia distributes passports in Ukraine – more than 80 thousand

Update from November 24, 2:24 p.m: According to its own statements, Russia has issued more than 80,000 Russian passports to residents of the Ukrainian regions that have been declared annexed. “Since the four regions of the Russian Federation were added, and in accordance with the law, more than 80,000 people have received passports as citizens of the Russian Federation,” Russian news agencies quoted an Interior Ministry official as saying.

The UN in September condemned the “attempted illegal annexation” of Ukrainian land and called on the international community “not to recognize any border changes announced by Russia”. Even before its war of aggression, Moscow had distributed hundreds of thousands of Russian passports in the separatist areas in eastern Ukraine.

Update from November 24, 12:42 p.m.: Gay and transgender people have been oppressed in Russia for years. Now the Russian lower house has spoken out in favor of tightening the law against “LGBTQ propaganda”. “Any promotion of non-traditional sexual relations will have consequences,” Vyacheslav Volodin, the leader of the Lower House, told Telegram. The English abbreviation LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer.

The legislation “will protect our children and the future of this country from the darkness being spread by the US and European states.” Anyone who violates the law should have to pay a fine of up to ten million rubles (about 160,000 euros). It still has to be approved by the House of Lords and Putin, but this is considered a formality.

The law will apply to the media, literature, cinema and advertising. According to the Duma, websites with prohibited information will be blocked. Against the background of the Ukraine war, it is also presented as a means of defending Russian values ​​against Western countries. Meanwhile, LGBTQ activists have called on Russia not to pass the law, which bans any public mention of sexual minorities. Russian film production companies and book publishers have also expressed concern about the law. They say it could lead to the banning of Russian classics such as Vladimir Nabokov’s novel Lolita.

Ukraine-News: Putin veils his intentions in Ukraine

Moscow – Russia no longer wants the violent elimination of the Ukrainian government in Ukraine – this was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday, November 23, claiming that he had “talked about it” with Putin. Shortly before that, the deputy spokesman of the Council of the Russian Federation, Konstantin Kosachev, claimed the exact opposite: he demanded the complete capitulation of the Zelenskyi government.

The American think tank “Institute for the Study of War” believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is driving this confusion in the Ukraine war out of calculation – he deliberately wants to leave the world in the dark. This should unsettle the West in its support for Ukraine. “The Kremlin wants to induce Western countries to put pressure on Ukraine to enter into peace negotiations,” according to an analysis by the institute on Wednesday (November 23).

What is Putin planning? The Kremlin has made different statements about the Ukraine war. © Imago/Russian Foreign Ministry

Pro-war community reacts with uncertainty – “War without a clear goal”

According to the experts, the fact that Putin is currently not speaking plain language is creating great uncertainty in Russia. “The contradicting statements confused the pro-war community.” Example: After Peskov’s statement that they no longer want regime change, a well-known Russian military blogger sarcastically remarked “that Russia is waging a war aimlessly without a clear goal.”

Putin’s propaganda staff on Russian state television is also said to be unsettled by the Kremlin’s ambiguous statements. Recently there was a remarkable incident in a Russian political talk show: moderator and hardliner Vladimir Solovyov called for the use of nuclear weapons in Cherson in the show, but several invited experts vehemently contradicted him.

The political and military experts emphasized that using nuclear weapons to defend areas that are not fully occupied is irrational – and even argued that NATO poses no threat to Russia. “Such a rejection of common Kremlin points in such a forum is unprecedented,” write the ISW analysts.

Vladimir Putin: The political career of the Russian head of state in pictures View photo gallery

Ukraine-News: Putin is probably still planning the collapse of the system in Ukraine

With his cat-and-mouse game, Putin wants to keep several groups in line: the extreme supporters of war, the more moderate forces, and also his people. The Ukraine war is making more and more demands on this – whether it’s the loss of men, sons and brothers at the front, or the country’s threatened economic collapse as a result of Western sanctions.

The experts believe that in reality Putin has not backed down from his original intentions of completely subjugating Ukraine: this was shown by a speech to Russian academics at the end of October, in which the Russian President continued to deny Ukraine any sovereignty and demanded full ” denazification” of the country. “Putin’s demands amount to a regime change in Kyiv, even if he does not expressly call for this in his most recent statements,” the ISW experts conclude. (smu)