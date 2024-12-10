Spain is considered by many to be one of the best countries, either to visit or to live. The truth is that it is a benchmark throughout Europe for its beaches and natural areas, its rich cultural legacy and, of course, its gastronomy. In summer the Spanish coasts are filled with tourists from all over, but little by little the lifestyle of our country is attracting thousands of people to other less visited, but equally spectacular, points.

This makes it a very attractive place to have a life that balances the personal side, with leisure plans, and the work side. There are those who would opt for big cities when it comes to going to a place where they can find a good cultural offer and good work options, but nothing could be further from the truth. A study carried out by cvapp has revealed which is the perfect city in which to have a balanced life and it is neither Madrid nor Barcelona nor Valencia. “Destiny stands out above the rest”for its quality of life, its job and salary opportunities and its economic accessibility“.

This portal is responsible for creating resumes and giving advice to those who want to take their “professional career to the higher level.” On this occasion they have been very clear in pointing out that Toledo is the perfect city for a series of reasons.

First of all, they highlight the hours worked per month on average: 151 hours per month (34.7 hours per week), below the national average.

The cost of living It is another point to take into account, since they define the place as “ideal for families and remote workers”, since the housing is “affordable and the cost of living is reasonable.”

Besides, Toledo’s climate is enviablewith “282 days of sunshine a year” in which you can discover the corners of its spectacular historic center.

Its connection with larger urban centerslike Madrid, makes the city even more attractive. “Only 30 minutes by high-speed train”, “the best of both worlds”.

The truth is that Toledo heads the list, but it is not the only city that has stood out for its work-life balance.

Complete ranking

Toledo: the best city in Spain that combines work and leisure. Mérida: this city has one of the lowest costs of living of all, as well as a wide cultural offer. Seville: the climate of this town is one of the things that stands out the most, along with its great cultural options and a “growing work environment.” Alicante: for beach lovers it is the ideal option for its climate and relaxed lifestyle. Vitoria: its reputation is due to being one of the greenest and most sustainable cities in Europe. In addition, its gastronomic option is another attraction.

Cvapp emphasizes that “many professionals are no longer as dependent on hours worked, salaries or local job opportunities. Instead, they look for a pleasant climate, many days of sun and a variety of activities,” he explains, focusing on those jobs where teleworking is possible.