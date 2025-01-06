The Rockets reinforced their second place in the West with a victory over the Lakers (119-115) driven by 33 points from Jalen Green and a double double of 23 points and 16 rebounds.

LeBron James touched the triple double with 21 points, thirteen rebounds and nine assists and Anthony Davis contributed a double double of 30 points and thirteen rebounds, but they could not prevent the Lakers’ defeat. Austin Reaves also had a double-double for Los Angeles, with 21 points and ten assists.

Thunder, 105 – Celtics, 92

The Thunder gave a spectacular test of strength against the Celtics, current NBA champions, by limiting them to 27 points in the second half to seal their fifteenth consecutive victory.

Dort, who started with five consecutive misses, finished the game with three decisive consecutive triples, although the Thunder’s leading scorer was, once again, Shai Gilgeous Alexander.

The Canadian scored 33 points, eleven rebounds, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks, one of them against Jayson Tatum in the fourth quarter during the Thunder’s escape, which sealed an 18-5 run that opened the way for them to the triumph.

Jayson Tatum was the top scorer for Joe Mazzulla’s team with 26 points and ten rebounds, while the Latvian Kristaps Porzingis contributed 19 points and nine rebounds.

Cavaliers, 115 – Hornets, 105

The Cavaliers chained their tenth consecutive victory by imposing their law at home against the Hornets led by 25 points from Darius Garland, who also connected on four triples.

Jarrett Allen contributed a double-double of 19 points and eleven losses, while Donovan Mitchell contributed 18 points.

The Hornets are second to last in the East, only ahead of the Washington Wizards who lost this Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Charlotte has ten consecutive losses.

Warriors, 99 – Kings, 129

The absence of De’Aaron Fox did not stop the Kings’ performance, as they overwhelmed the Warriors on the road with Malik Monk leading a group of seven players with over ten points. Monk scored 26 points and gave twelve assists while Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, thirteen rebounds and seven assists.

The Kings reached a maximum lead of 39 points against the Warriors in which Steph Curry was the top scorer with 26 points (4 triples). The Warriors are eighth in the West, while the Kings are eleventh in the same conference and have won four in a row. In the other game played this Sunday, the Utah Jazz won 105-92 at the Orlando Magic field.