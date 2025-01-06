The PSPV denounces that 19 municipalities are left without aid for fire prevention: “Another negligence by Mazón”

The PSPV-PSOE has denounced that the Consell led by Carlos Mazón “has left 19 municipalities in the Valencian Community without aid” for fire prevention and has accused the ‘president’ of being “incapable of guaranteeing the safety of people, As we already saw in the “dana” of last October 29: “It is yet another negligence as a consequence of the permanent crisis of this finished Consell.”

This is how the Justice spokesperson for the PSPV in Les Corts, Alicia Andújar, stated it in a statement, who considered that Mazón should resign “so as not to continue putting Valencians in danger.”

In this sense, he has indicated that the “delay in resolving the call in the summer of 2024, with the competitions between departments and the three government crises, forced the town councils to renounce the subsidies, since localities with extensive municipal terms do not “They have been able to carry out the prevention work required by the limited amount of time they were offered.”

These tasks, such as cleaning roads or creating firebreaks, have had an impact; they are “fundamental” to prevent fires, so the “chaos” of the Consell de Mazón “has cost essential help to protect the territory of almost twenty municipalities of the three provinces.”

Specifically, these are Albaida, Benaguasil, Benirredrà, Càrcer, Chiva, Cirat, Cotes, Estubeny, Famorca, Fuenterrobles, Monforte del Cid, Ondara, Santa Pola, Serra, Torrella, Vall d’Ebo, Vallibona, Vilafamés and Villena.

Likewise, Andújar has pointed out that this situation “was already warned by the socialists at the beginning of August.” “Mazón has demanded efficiency from small municipalities that, of course, he does not demand of himself. It is yet another negligence as a consequence of the permanent crisis of this finished Consell,” he added.