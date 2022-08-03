The conflict over overtime in the Cartagena Local Police, settled days ago after an agreement between the local government team and the unions, in July aggravated the lack of service agents to the point of preventing the carrying out of alcohol controls in the town. The reduction in traffic surveillance affected, among other areas, La Manga, where the day before yesterday a drunk driver ran over a cyclist, who had to be treated at the Santa Lucía Hospital.

As a result of this accident, which occurred in the afternoon at kilometer 1 of the Gran Vía and which sparked the concern of residents and vacationers in this coastal area, sources from the City Council yesterday admitted to THE TRUTH the absence of alcohol and drug controls in the streets and other thoroughfares of Cartagena that fall under its jurisdiction.

In the Executive they avoided clarifying the reason for this deficit. Police sources directly linked the situation with the shortage of officials (from the Police and Citizen Security units) to carry out controls in optimal security conditions.

He was arrested for exceeding the maximum rate of alcohol and proceedings have been opened for a crime against road safety



To tackle this situation, the Department of Citizen Security plans to carry out a campaign to control the consumption of alcohol and drugs throughout the municipality from August 8 to 14. This will include the coastal areas, which are full of residents and tourists and where there are nightlife venues and activities related to patron saint festivities.

Regarding the incident on Monday, the Consistory reported in a statement that the Local Police arrested the 64-year-old driver who ran over a cyclist with his car on the Gran Vía de La Manga. “As the agents have reported, the events occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the afternoon, when the driver was going to make a U-turn at kilometer 1.”

change of direction



“One of the two cyclists who were circulating in the area at that time managed to avoid tourism, but the other received the impact. The hit cyclist did not suffer any fracture, but he did have bruises all over his body », they added.

And they also pointed out that since the driver of the car exceeded the maximum blood alcohol level in the test that the agents carried out at the time of the arrest, “proceedings have been opened for an alleged crime against road safety.”

As reported in a statement on 112, members of Civil Protection and the Local Police of Cartagena, as well as health personnel, attended the scene of the accident. The latter went to a medicalized emergency unit of the Emergency and Health Emergency Management 061, and treated and transferred the cyclist with polytrauma to Santa Lucia. The notice reached the switchboard at 7:06 p.m., when several people alerted that a vehicle had run over a group of cyclists.